Brokers Offer Predictions for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $101.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2019 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy jpm” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $102.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.25.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.11 and a 52 week high of $119.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $26.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 177.8% in the second quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 22,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 156,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,151 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 760.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 34,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 30,596 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,928.5% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $599,310.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,838 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,569.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $317,310.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 12,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,191 shares of company stock worth $4,102,110. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

