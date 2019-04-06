Brokerages Set Snap Inc (SNAP) Price Target at $8.64

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Cowen raised shares of Snap from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

In other Snap news, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,155.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 14,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $85,557.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,852,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,690,846.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,517,946 shares of company stock valued at $64,715,231.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,317,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,818,184. Snap has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative net margin of 106.39% and a negative return on equity of 46.90%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

