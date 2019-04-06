Brokerages Set Schneider National Inc (SNDR) Price Target at $27.44

Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Shares of SNDR traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 603,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,565. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.51.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 245,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total transaction of $5,293,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,378,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,666,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher B. Lofgren sold 54,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,189,190.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,425,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,379,424.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 163.1% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 889.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.