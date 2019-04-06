Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) PT at $643.33

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.33 ($8.41).
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.
In other news, insider Ian Krieger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £59,600 ($77,877.96).
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 11.15 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.10. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.
About Safestore
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.