Brokerages Set Safestore Holdings Plc (SAFE) PT at $643.33

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 643.33 ($8.41).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Safestore in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on the stock.

In other news, insider Ian Krieger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 596 ($7.79) per share, with a total value of £59,600 ($77,877.96).

LON:SAFE opened at GBX 611 ($7.98) on Wednesday. Safestore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 482.20 ($6.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 620.50 ($8.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a GBX 11.15 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.10. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.19%.

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

