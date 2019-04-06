Brokerages Set Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (CTB) PT at $37.00

Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:CTB opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $35.36. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

