Brokerages Set Commscope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Target Price at $29.02

Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.02.

COMM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 price objective on Commscope and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Commscope from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commscope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Commscope has a twelve month low of $15.09 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Commscope had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Commscope’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Commscope will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 280,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $6,614,176.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter U. Karlsson sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $147,479.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commscope by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Commscope by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commscope in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Commscope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

