Brokerages Set ASGN Inc (ASGN) Price Target at $73.67

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ASGN from $78.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASGN in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, reaching $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 231,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,620. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.95. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $94.25.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $929.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.80 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ASGN will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William E. Brock sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $91,345.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,902.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ASGN by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,649,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,783,000 after purchasing an additional 496,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,970,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,970,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,613,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 827,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,114,000 after acquiring an additional 134,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

