Brokerages Set Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARNA) Target Price at $61.60

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Steven W. Spector sold 1,500 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Preston Klassen sold 16,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $667,040.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $791,378. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,776,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,669,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,669,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $214,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,019 shares during the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 3,014,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,421,000 after purchasing an additional 285,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,605,000 after purchasing an additional 63,193 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $49.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.77. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 15.40 and a quick ratio of 15.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.11. The company had revenue of $8.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 163.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. Its proprietary investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod that is in Phase II trials for treating immune and inflammatory conditions with primary focus on ulcerative colitis and hepatic conditions, as well as for primary biliary cholangitis and pyoderma gangrenosum; and APD371, which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease.

