Brokerages Expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) to announce sales of $448.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $437.70 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $421.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $431.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

RRR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Red Rock Resorts to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

In related news, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 42,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $1,159,674.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,613.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph J. Hasson sold 56,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,449,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,693 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,260,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,142,000 after purchasing an additional 154,158 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,572,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,488,000 after purchasing an additional 629,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,417,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,469,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,417,000 after purchasing an additional 552,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,919,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $27.47 on Friday. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $18.78 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

