Brokerages Expect Ingredion Inc (INGR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Analysts expect Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) to announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ingredion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the highest is $1.59 billion. Ingredion reported sales of $1.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ingredion will report full year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ingredion.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). Ingredion had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Vertical Group cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.80.

Shares of INGR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. 328,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,633. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $87.02 and a 1 year high of $131.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10,975.9% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,539,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498,125 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

