Brokerages Expect Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Haynes International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.25. Haynes International reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 258.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Haynes International will report full year earnings of $1.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Haynes International.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Haynes International had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.63 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on HAYN. ValuEngine cut Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in Haynes International during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Haynes International by 351.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Haynes International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 42,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Haynes International by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAYN stock traded up $0.64 on Friday, reaching $35.79. The stock had a trading volume of 26,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $44.10. The company has a market cap of $439.99 million, a P/E ratio of -511.29 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -1,257.14%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation and waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haynes International (HAYN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.