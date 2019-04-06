Brokerages Expect First Data Corp (FDC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) to announce $2.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for First Data’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. First Data also posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Data will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.73 billion to $9.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.57 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Data.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of First Data in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. First Data presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, EVP John F. Whorley, Jr. sold 38,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $997,460.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 188,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,685.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $1,911,252.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,092,204.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,384 shares of company stock worth $9,680,575 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in First Data during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in First Data by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Data in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

FDC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,975,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,899. First Data has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.28.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

