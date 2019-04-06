Brokerages Expect FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) has been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 185 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFG. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 32,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $5,388,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FBL Financial Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 912,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FBL Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FFG traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.56. The stock had a trading volume of 48,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $59.61 and a 1-year high of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $158.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.76 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 9.14%. As a group, analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. FBL Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

