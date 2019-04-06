Brokerages Expect CVS Health Corp (CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.49 Billion

Brokerages forecast that CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $60.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $58.65 billion to $61.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $45.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $251.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $248.44 billion to $254.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $260.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $249.67 billion to $277.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.07. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

CVS traded up $0.66 on Monday, hitting $54.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,998,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,156,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.77 and a 52-week high of $82.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.18 per share, for a total transaction of $531,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David W. Dorman acquired 9,600 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.71 per share, with a total value of $506,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,538.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and sold 412,039 shares worth $27,326,012. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,090,409,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

