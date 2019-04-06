Brokerages Expect Conn’s Inc (CONN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $367.75 Million

Analysts forecast that Conn’s Inc (NASDAQ:CONN) will announce $367.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conn’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $364.69 million to $369.95 million. Conn’s reported sales of $358.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Conn’s will report full year sales of $1.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Conn’s.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.20. Conn’s had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $432.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CONN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conn’s from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Conn’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Conn’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

CONN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.66. 349,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,321. The stock has a market cap of $786.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $42.65.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Conn’s by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 415,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after acquiring an additional 146,097 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Conn’s by 234.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Conn’s by 1,095.9% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 24,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Conn’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Conn’s by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Conn's Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. Its stores provide furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; consumer electronics comprising televisions, Blu-ray players, home theaters, and portable audio equipment; and home office products consisting of computers, printers, and accessories.

