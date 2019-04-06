Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Pipe (NWPX) to Post $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $30.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.18 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 109 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Northwest Pipe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NWPX traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.07. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.47 million, a PE ratio of -142.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Northwest Pipe had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 714,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,641,000 after acquiring an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,964,000 after acquiring an additional 17,362 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.2% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 242,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 22,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 151,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

