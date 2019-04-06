Brokerages Anticipate Lennox International Inc. (LII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $755.32 Million

Equities analysts expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post $755.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $795.77 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $731.05 million. Lennox International posted sales of $834.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full-year sales of $3.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 297.46%. The company had revenue of $843.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Lennox International’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LII. Barclays upped their price target on Lennox International from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $253.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Lennox International from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.33.

LII traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $273.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,475. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $177.36 and a 1 year high of $273.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

In other Lennox International news, Chairman Todd M. Bluedorn sold 16,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $4,055,581.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 149,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,395,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $146,885.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,512.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock worth $12,069,435. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Charter Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at $328,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides climate control solutions in North America, Europe, Russia, Turkey, the Middle East, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lennox International (LII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.