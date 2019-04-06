Brokerages Anticipate Franks International NV (FI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Franks International NV (NYSE:FI) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Franks International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.06). Franks International reported earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franks International will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franks International.

Franks International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million. Franks International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franks International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Franks International in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franks International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Shares of FI stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $6.50. 2,281,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,315. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 1.62. Franks International has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $9.75.

In other Franks International news, insider Darren C. Miles sold 16,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $100,890.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Franks International by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Franks International by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in Franks International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Franks International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

About Franks International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Services, U.S.

