Broadcom’s (AVGO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. KeyCorp currently has a $335.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $310.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $301.16.

Shares of AVGO opened at $304.28 on Tuesday. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $197.46 and a 1 year high of $307.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $119.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.51, for a total value of $3,045,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total value of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,047 shares of company stock valued at $26,409,673 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,632,811 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,298,223,000 after buying an additional 2,094,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 504.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,509,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,787,485,000 after buying an additional 22,955,578 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 16.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,694,725 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,339,659,000 after buying an additional 3,608,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 26,295.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,950,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 11,904,869 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

