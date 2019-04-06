BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 147,810 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147,810 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $41,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 179,394,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,536,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,916 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 131,628,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,465,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,674,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,705,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DowDuPont by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,001,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,041,000 after acquiring an additional 659,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Get DowDuPont alerts:

DWDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 4th. Bank of America set a $70.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $37.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.01. DowDuPont Inc has a 1 year low of $36.09 and a 1 year high of $71.93.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Analysts expect that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.98%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 147,810 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/british-columbia-investment-management-corp-acquires-147810-shares-of-dowdupont-inc-dwdp.html.

About DowDuPont

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DWDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP).

Receive News & Ratings for DowDuPont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DowDuPont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.