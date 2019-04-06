British American Tobacco PLC (BTI) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $5,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 6.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.87. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $60.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6745 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is presently 72.83%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BTI. Citigroup raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

