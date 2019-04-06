Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,969 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,046,727,000 after purchasing an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

