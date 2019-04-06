BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 799,094 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 225% from the previous session’s volume of 246,060 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a current ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $28.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 114.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Equities research analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Coburn purchased 2,000 shares of BP Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,192,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,239,000 after acquiring an additional 184,158 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,341,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,030 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,081,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,737,000 after acquiring an additional 198,110 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,817,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 1.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,689,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,754,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/bp-midstream-partners-bpmp-sees-large-volume-increase.html.

About BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns an onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.