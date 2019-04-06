Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 197,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.73 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.25%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $138,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock worth $719,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after purchasing an additional 938,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

