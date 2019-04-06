Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $63.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.78.
NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $48.85. 197,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,762. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.94. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.49 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $138,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 6,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $290,716.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,851 shares of company stock worth $719,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,184,000 after purchasing an additional 183,249 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 6.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,081,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,788,000 after purchasing an additional 233,817 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 34.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,656,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,828,000 after purchasing an additional 938,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,652,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bottomline Technologies
Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.
Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.