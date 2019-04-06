Bokf Na Has $7.07 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Bokf Na cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,468 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,019 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Oracle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $5,280,000. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 43,607 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 19,900 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $6,605,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $180,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,105.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,773,750 shares of company stock worth $95,371,438 over the last quarter. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $222.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $54.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nomura reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Oracle to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Oracle from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Bokf Na Has $7.07 Million Position in Oracle Co. (ORCL)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/bokf-na-has-7-07-million-position-in-oracle-co-orcl.html.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.