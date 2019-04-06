Boeing (BA) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at UBS Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target reduced by UBS Group to $500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Boeing to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $445.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $404.77.

Shares of BA traded down $3.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.93. The stock had a trading volume of 6,800,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,453. The firm has a market cap of $223.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.99. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The aircraft producer reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $28.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,286.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 26,557 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.47, for a total transaction of $10,502,496.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,247 shares of company stock worth $28,922,977 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 19.6% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 9.2% during the first quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 15.3% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Boeing by 16.8% during the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

