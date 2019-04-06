Blue River Resources (BXR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Blue River Resources Ltd (CVE:BXR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 93500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

Blue River Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in Cambodia. It explores for copper and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mazama Copper Deposit located in Okanagan County, Washington State; and the Castel Copper Project located near Princeton, British Columbia.

