Blox (CDT) Market Cap Tops $8.92 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Blox token can currently be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, HitBTC, Gate.io and Binance. Blox has a market capitalization of $8.92 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blox has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blox alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00371005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019548 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.18 or 0.01655163 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00257491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005968 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00440013 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s launch date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blox’s official website is blox.io

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gatecoin, Binance, Mercatox, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.