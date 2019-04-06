Blink Charging (BLNK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.58. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 5.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 490,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 129,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 34,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

