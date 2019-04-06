Blackstar (BSTAR) Price Reaches $0.0001

Blackstar (CURRENCY:BSTAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Blackstar has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Blackstar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackstar has a total market cap of $54,467.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Blackstar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blackstar alerts:

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000700 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000961 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Blackstar Coin Profile

Blackstar is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Blackstar’s total supply is 630,795,971 coins. Blackstar’s official Twitter account is @Blackstar_dev . The official website for Blackstar is blackstarotc.com

Blackstar Coin Trading

Blackstar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackstar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blackstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blackstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blackstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.