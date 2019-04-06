BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (XOG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,417,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,234,709 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.48% of Extraction Oil & Gas worth $48,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $1,293,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 59,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $2,534,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $4,530,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Extraction Oil & Gas by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 140,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 62,505 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Donald L. Evans purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ XOG opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.25 million, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Williams Capital set a $9.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.82.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

