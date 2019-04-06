BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,058,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Entercom Communications worth $51,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Entercom Communications by 3.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 250,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. increased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

NYSE ETM opened at $6.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $788.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.07. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.16 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.00 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. Entercom Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Entercom Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.23 per share, with a total value of $623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares in the company, valued at $164,334.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,752.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 830,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,500 over the last three months. 10.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

