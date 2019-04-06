BlackRock (BLK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $491.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have marginally outperformed the industry over the past six months. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company is undertaking initiatives to restructure its actively managed equity business and expand globally via acquisitions to further boost top line and assets under management (AUM). While steady increase in operating expenses and the company's high dependence on overseas revenues remain matters of concern, its capital deployment actions reflect strong balance sheet position.”

BLK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised BlackRock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $405.36 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $573.00 to $529.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $515.00 target price on BlackRock and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $478.00 price target (down from $525.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on BlackRock from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $497.95.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $445.10 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a one year low of $360.79 and a one year high of $557.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.24 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $259,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,133 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.00, for a total value of $2,273,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,650 shares of company stock worth $57,774,089. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 3,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the first quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lau Associates LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Lau Associates LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

