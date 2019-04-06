Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $68,207.00 and $20.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded 35% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.50 or 0.03979003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000592 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019632 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000052 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 57,812,864 coins and its circulating supply is 57,650,718 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin W Spectrum is bitcoinwspectrum.com . The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin W Spectrum Coin Trading

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin W Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

