Bitcoin SV Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.50 billion and $142.36 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 30.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.04 or 0.01656515 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Koinex, Upbit and Bitkub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00376747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000533 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00260405 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00402685 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,670,348 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Upbit, Bitbns, CoinEx, CoinZest, Gate.io, WazirX, FCoin, Bitkub, OKEx, MBAex, SouthXchange, ZB.COM, Binance, Bittrex, Bibox, YoBit, HitBTC, Koinex, Coinsquare, Hotbit, IDAX, Altcoin Trader, Korbit, Bitrue, Poloniex, Kucoin, BigONE, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Coinsuper, Kraken, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Trade Satoshi, BX Thailand, Indodax, Coinbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

