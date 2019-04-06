Bitcoin Planet 24-Hour Volume Hits $30.00 (BTPL)

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Novaexchange. In the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $5,469.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.02622562 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00519128 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00025611 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013130 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00023097 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00020245 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00013132 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00029833 BTC.

About Bitcoin Planet

Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_ . Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

