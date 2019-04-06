BitBay Trading 36.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. During the last week, BitBay has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar. BitBay has a market cap of $11.58 million and $28,996.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00065273 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00018475 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00001851 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BitBay (CRYPTO:BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

