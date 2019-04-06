Biogen (BIIB) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Oppenheimer set a $380.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Biogen from $394.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.04.

BIIB stock opened at $241.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen has a 1 year low of $216.12 and a 1 year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen will post 28.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, with a total value of $9,745,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,543,897.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $328.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

