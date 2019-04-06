BidaskClub Upgrades Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBLK. DNB Markets initiated coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Star Bulk Carriers from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Star Bulk Carriers from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

SBLK traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.34. 611,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $662.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.62. Star Bulk Carriers has a 12-month low of $6.16 and a 12-month high of $15.38.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The shipping company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.95 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 9.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,189,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 34,161,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,603,984 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 1,036,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after purchasing an additional 507,634 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,539,336 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 440,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 688,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 317,857 shares in the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of October 10, 2018, the company had a fleet of 111 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.67 million deadweight ton (dwt), including 17 Newcastlemax, 20 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 16 Ultramax, and 12 Supramax vessels.

