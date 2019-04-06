BidaskClub Lowers Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CINF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.68. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $66.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.87%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.48 per share, for a total transaction of $30,003.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 10,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 911,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,990,000 after purchasing an additional 63,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

