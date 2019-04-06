BidaskClub Lowers ARRIS International (ARRS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. ARRIS International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRS opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. ARRIS International has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

ARRIS International (NASDAQ:ARRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. ARRIS International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Daniel T. Whalen sold 9,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $302,478.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James R. Brennan sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.66, for a total value of $201,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,784.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $1,440,043 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 6,235.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,132,241 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,323,000 after buying an additional 4,067,012 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of ARRIS International by 2,886.7% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,062,741 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,993,677 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter worth about $56,169,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,643,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of ARRIS International in the fourth quarter worth about $20,252,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

