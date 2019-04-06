B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,551,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,132,000 after purchasing an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,924,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,075,000 after purchasing an additional 149,343 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,428,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,218,000 after purchasing an additional 41,230 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,478,000 after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.41. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $33.50.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $458.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.44 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 102.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. ValuEngine cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

In related news, COO Kenneth G. Romanzi bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $29,568.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

