BetaCoin Hits One Day Volume of $288.00 (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 36.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 6th. BetaCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $288.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 56.6% higher against the dollar. One BetaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00044488 BTC.

BetaCoin Profile

BetaCoin (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info . BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

