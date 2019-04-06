BEST (BSTI) Getting Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about BEST (NYSE:BSTI) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. BEST earned a coverage optimism score of 2.62 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted BEST’s ranking:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE BSTI traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 419,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,012. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.05. BEST has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $13.54.

About BEST

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

