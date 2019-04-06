Berenberg Bank Upgrades Foxtons Group (FOXT) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 50 ($0.65).
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 70.80 ($0.93).
Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.85) on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44.65 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27.
Foxtons Group Company Profile
Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.
