Berenberg Bank Upgrades Foxtons Group (FOXT) to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 50 ($0.65).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a sell rating on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 70.80 ($0.93).

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

Shares of Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 64.70 ($0.85) on Friday. Foxtons Group has a 1 year low of GBX 44.65 ($0.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 85.20 ($1.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $178.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.27.

Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported GBX (0.80) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX (2.10) (($0.03)) by GBX 1.30 ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Foxtons Group will post 521.999962960128 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foxtons Group Company Profile

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides residential property sales and lettings services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Sales, Lettings, and Mortgage Broking. The company is involved in short letting and corporate letting; and the provision of property management services.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.