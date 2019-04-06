Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,583 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $638,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, January 10th. They set a “positive” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Evans sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total value of $2,297,618.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 6,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.34, for a total value of $2,003,006.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,052.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,186 shares of company stock valued at $26,010,927. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $302.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $241.18 and a one year high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $4.39. The firm had revenue of $14.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 726.78% and a net margin of 9.39%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 19.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

