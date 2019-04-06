Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BEG opened at GBX 62.50 ($0.82) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.50. Begbies Traynor Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 75.23 ($0.98).

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

In related news, insider Mark Stupples purchased 30,727 shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £19,972.55 ($26,097.67).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Begbies Traynor Group plc (BEG) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.80” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/begbies-traynor-group-plc-beg-announces-dividend-of-gbx-0-80.html.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, other stakeholders, and investors and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Advisory Services; and Property Services. It offers business rescue options, advisory options, closure options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, corporate and commercial finance, and personal insolvency solutions to accountants, asset based lenders, banks, creditors, and solicitors, as well as directors and business owners.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.