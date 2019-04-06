Beam (BEAM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.20 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00017456 BTC on popular exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market cap of $11.61 million and approximately $6.20 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beam has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00385480 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002476 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00020087 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.08 or 0.01658910 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006949 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00262102 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.75 or 0.15470121 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Beam Profile

BEAM is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 13,284,320 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw

Buying and Selling Beam

Beam can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.