Beacon Securities Increases Village Farms International (VFF) Price Target to C$60.00

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) had its price target boosted by Beacon Securities from C$32.00 to C$60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Separately, GMP Securities reissued an average rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

TSE:VFF opened at C$20.89 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -189.91.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant from landfill gas that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

