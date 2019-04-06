Beacon Market Cap Tops $39,991.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Beacon has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $39,991.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00066055 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00032427 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006627 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00001893 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Printex (PRTX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 42.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Mirai (MRI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 7,128,013 coins and its circulating supply is 6,626,058 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

